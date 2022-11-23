Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $147.72 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903,748 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.36% of Unity Software worth $147,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,831 shares of company stock worth $836,315. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $186.60.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

