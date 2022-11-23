Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $87.72 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,821 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.85% of Morningstar worth $87,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,061 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.93, for a total value of $259,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,479,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,608,588.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,061 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.93, for a total value of $259,870.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,479,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,608,588.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,531 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.50, for a total transaction of $608,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,462,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,271,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,228 shares of company stock worth $19,368,009 over the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $242.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.75. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $350.21.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

