Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $98.22 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,808,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,598,801 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.48% of NOV worth $98,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in NOV by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in NOV by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOV opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 765.26 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

