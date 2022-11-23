Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 141,653 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 141,653 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $107,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AL. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of AL stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.07%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

