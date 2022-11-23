Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,683,120 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,663,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683,120 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.94% of Bilibili worth $93,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $55,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILI opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

