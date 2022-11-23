Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 873,704 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,377,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 873,704 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $130,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in HDFC Bank by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,935,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,075,000 after acquiring an additional 793,115 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,379 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,826,000 after purchasing an additional 171,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.