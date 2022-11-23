ASD (ASD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.07 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $47.94 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,748.26 or 1.00000882 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010545 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00236372 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06708402 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,949,422.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

