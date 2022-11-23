Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.33 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Asure Software Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

About Asure Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

