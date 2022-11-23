Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. 18,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,611. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.