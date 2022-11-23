aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

LIFE opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 48,183 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Stories

