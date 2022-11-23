aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
aTyr Pharma Stock Performance
LIFE opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
