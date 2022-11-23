Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.56-$6.62 EPS.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.79 and its 200-day moving average is $198.87. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $310.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.33.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.