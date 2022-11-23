Avalanche Price Tops $12.56 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and $184.33 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.56 or 0.00076372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022892 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000271 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,642,105 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

