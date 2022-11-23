Avanos Medical, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Avanos Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVNS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

AVNS stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.88. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $36.22.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 870,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 44,361 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 15.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

