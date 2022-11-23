AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.14

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $14.85. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 368,163 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

