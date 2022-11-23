Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 124,482 shares trading hands.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $78.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209,306 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

