AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AXS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.32. 8,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,558. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $61.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. TheStreet cut AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

