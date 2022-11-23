AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BWS Financial cut their target price on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AXT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.92.

AXT Price Performance

AXTI stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AXT Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

