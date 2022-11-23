Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after buying an additional 2,633,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,076,000 after buying an additional 2,230,761 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

