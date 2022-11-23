Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462,959 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,301,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.0% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after buying an additional 854,869 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

