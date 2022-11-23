Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $127,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 76.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

