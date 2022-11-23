Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

