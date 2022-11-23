Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,555 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $254.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $288.38.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.