Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

NYSE:PGR opened at $130.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $92.09 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,618 shares of company stock worth $13,578,528. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

