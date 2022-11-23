Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 30,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,845,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,597,000 after buying an additional 221,760 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 192.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.87. The company has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

