Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
