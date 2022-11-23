Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,326 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 406,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Comerica by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,497,000 after buying an additional 298,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Comerica by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 551,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,904,000 after buying an additional 257,107 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Argus upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

