Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,982,000 after purchasing an additional 215,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.