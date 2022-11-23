Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

