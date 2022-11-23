B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,845 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. 185,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,734,524. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $273.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

