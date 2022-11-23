B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $523.68. The stock had a trading volume of 48,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $523.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $489.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

