B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 27,475 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,475 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,909 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,612,000 after acquiring an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 115,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

