B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,947 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.58.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

