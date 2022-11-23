B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $283.01. 102,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,309. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.46. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

