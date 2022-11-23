B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,144,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,033,000 after buying an additional 45,728 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

TXN stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $177.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,435. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $199.90. The firm has a market cap of $161.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.