B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $17.42 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. 280,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,066,570. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

