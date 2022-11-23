B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $77.96 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.3% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $77,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.08. 107,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,623. The company has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.76 and a 200 day moving average of $341.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.69.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.