B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 26,967 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,967 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.54. 46,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

