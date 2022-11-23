B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.53.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTO traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,087. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.51.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

About B2Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,619.20. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$55,029.36.

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.