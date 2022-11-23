Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.88.

BIDU stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

