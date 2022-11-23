Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Trading Up 6.4%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.28. Approximately 3,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,497,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $61,525 in the last three months. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bandwidth by 25.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

