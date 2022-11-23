Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,378 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Bank of America stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

