Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and traded as high as $8.43. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 108,238 shares traded.

Bank of China Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

