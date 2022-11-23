Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Given New €9.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €7.60 ($7.76) to €9.70 ($9.90) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:BKRIF traded up 0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 7.80. 121,349 shares of the stock traded hands.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

