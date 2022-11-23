Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Given New €9.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €7.60 ($7.76) to €9.70 ($9.90) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:BKRIF traded up 0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 7.80. 121,349 shares of the stock traded hands.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Ireland Group (BKRIF)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.