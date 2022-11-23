Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $15.00 to $8.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,846. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $286.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.63. Baozun has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $15.87.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $316.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.66 million. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

