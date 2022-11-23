Bar Harbor Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after buying an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 437,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,128,914. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

