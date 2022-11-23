Bar Harbor Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $96.80. 3,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,319. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

