Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys 726 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.24 and its 200-day moving average is $248.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $151.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

