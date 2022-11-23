Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $1.89 Million Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Timken by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,609. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.57. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,402. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

