Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $3.45 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,446 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $106.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,535. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

