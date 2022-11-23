Barclays Begins Coverage on ENI (NYSE:E)

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on E. BNP Paribas started coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ENI from €14.10 ($14.39) to €15.80 ($16.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
ENI Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.
Institutional Trading of ENI
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
